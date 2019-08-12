|
Ralph F. Hall
Fond du Lac - Ralph F. Hall, 80, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hucklberry Acres Campground in New London. He was born February 21, 1939 in Wausau, the son of Ralph and Adeline King Hall. Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. On December 27, 1985 he married Joan Commo in Fond du Lac and she preceded him in death on May 10, 2012. Ralph worked for Mercury Marine for 37 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of IAM Local 1947, Eagles Aerie #270, and American Legion Post #75. Ralph enjoyed spending time at his camper in Hucklberry Acres Campground in New London. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, hummingbirds, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, motorcycling, fishing boating, and loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered for his witty personality.
He is survived by his special friend, Mary Ann Vogds of Fond du Lac; two sons, James (Katherine) Hall of Fond du Lac and David (Kathy Smith) Hall of Pickett; three step children, Julie (Randy) Wagner of Fond du Lac, Noelle "Pamela" (Richard II) Van Kirk of Fond du Lac, and Gary (Clarissa) Kumber of Waupun; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Addie) Hall, James Hall, Jr., Sarah Hall, Mary (Troy) Hall, Julie Shryers, Jeremy (Melanie) Wagner, Kari (Ethan) Dade, Timothy Schaub, and Corey Schaub; six great grandchildren; four sisters, Patricia Langacker, Sara (Peter) Schwartz, Marlene (Robert) Thinnes, and Rae Jean DeLap, all of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, John (Adel) Commo of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; one brother, Peter Hall; brothers-in-law, Harold Langacker and John DeLap; and sister-in-law, Judie (DuWayne) Schelter.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Military honors will take place at 3:30 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019