Ralph G. Petrie
Fond du Lac - Ralph G. Petrie, 71, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on September 3, 1948, in Fond du Lac, the son of Claude and Leona Ebertz Petrie. He was a graduate of New Holstein High School. On September 7, 1968, he married Jane P. Bachhuber, in Kaukauna.
Ralph worked for Mercury Marine for 40 years in the foundry, machine shop and assembly departments. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, was an avid bowler for the Mercury Marine and Knights of Columbus leagues, and enjoyed pitching in the Mercury Marine softball league.
Ralph was a gentle, loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a devoted man of faith, and was a member of Holy Family Parish. Over the past years he courageously fought and overcame a number of serious health issues, inspiring many. He loved camping with family and friends. Ralph never missed an opportunity to fire up the grill, passing that skill down to his four boys. He never missed the chance to be present at both his children's and grandchildren's events. Ralph enjoyed a good sheepshead or cribbage game with his family and friends. He kept the birds fat, both at home and at the Lake Arrowhead home. Going out to eat throughout the surrounding area and drives through Fond du Lac Lakeside Park were also some of his favorite things to do.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Petrie, his sons: John (Ann) Petrie, Tom (Joie) Petrie, Jason (Amanda) Petrie and Ted (Samantha) Petrie; his many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his siblings: Edwin (Kitty) Petrie and Roger (Nancy) Petrie; brother-in-law, John Meyer, sister-in-law, Rita Petrie, many nieces, nephews and his many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Marvin (Dorothy) Petrie and Melvin Petrie, and his sister, Cecilia Meyer.
Due to current restrictions, Ralph's memorial services will be held at a later date at Holy Family Church. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Agnesian Hospice.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020