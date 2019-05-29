Services
Campbellsport - Randall Scott Boylen, 54, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 16, 2019 at his home. He was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on March 13, 1965, the son of Allen and Darlene (nee Wilkinson) Boylen. Randy worked as a construction worker in California and now in Wisconsin.

Survivors include his sons twins Dallas and Randall and Zachary (Sarah), two grandchildren, siblings Kathleen Fry, Steven (Cheryl), Mary Gadouas, Marcia (Jack) Gadouas, David (Denise) and Daniel (Lisa), many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Michael, Donna, Susie and Jimmy.

A time of gathering will be held on Saturday June 1st at C C's Place in Wayne (8892 County Rd W, Allenton, WI 53002) from 4pm until close of business (2 am.).

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 29, 2019
