Oshkosh - Randall L. "Randy" McCoy, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born to Clifford and Joan McCoy on October 22, 1960 in Fond du Lac, WI. Randy graduated with a bachelor's degree from UW Oshkosh. He worked as an executive for 22 years at Procter & Gamble. He married Doreen O'Laughlin on December 4, 1999 at Saint Raphael 's parish in Oshkosh, together they have two children. Randy enjoyed trapshooting, fishing, golfing, and baseball. He loved duck hunting, especially with his brother, son, and friend, and he loved spending time with his family.
Randy is survived by his two children, Alyssa and Andrew McCoy; mother, Joan McCoy; siblings, Richard (Michele) McCoy and Kathleen (Harry) Hotchkiss; nieces and nephews, Amanda and Kendall McCoy, Stephanie (Steve) Mayer, Donny Threlkeld, and Leah and Mark Hotchkiss; and the mother of his children, Doreen McCoy. He is further survived by many good friends especially Brian (Ann) Rumlow.
Randy was preceded in death by his father Clifford McCoy.
A memorial service for Randy will be held at the Konrad-Behlman funeral homes Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr). on Sunday, March 8 at 4 PM. Rev and Tim Greenwald will be officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Rogersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association.
