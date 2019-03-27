|
|
Randall Williams
Oshkosh - Randall "Randy" T. Williams, age 69, passed away 36 years sober on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in East Chicago, IN on January 2, 1950 the son of the late Robert and Florence (Chadwick) Williams. On August 27, 1993 he married Marilyn Sonnenberg in Fond du Lac. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Randy was a longtime employee at Mid-States Aluminum Corporation in Fond du Lac. Randy was known to enjoy fishing. He will be remembered for his passion of keeping others sober.
Randy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Randy (Yvonne) Williams and Becky (Nick) Fryda; step-children: Damian (Tara) Dettlaff and Derek Dettlaff; grandchildren: Jacob, Bo, Kian, Aria, Hope and Noelle; and close friends, Gerry and Jean Vanderaa.
It was Randy's wish to have a private family service.
The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019