Randolph Robert Schrab



Randolph (Randy) Schrab was born on January 27, 1954, to Raymond and Victoria Schrab of Juneau, Wisconsin. He graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1972. After his first year at UW Whitewater, he travelled abroad, ultimately making Sweden his lifelong home. He passionately loved both his native U.S. and his adopted country. He loved cruising in his boat with family and friends, and in days gone by, flying his ultra-light airplane. And he also loved soaring in gliders, which is the perfect metaphor for his amazing and uplifting spirit.



Randy passed away calmly in his sleep on August 19, 2020, after a long illness, mourned by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Lena Magne, his children Linus, Alexander, Daniel, Anna and Michael, and grandchildren ; in the U.S. by his mother Victoria, siblings Raymond, David, Geoffrey, Geralyn, Gregory, Kevin, Annette Clark and Paulette Daniels. He will be deeply missed by all. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward and father Raymond.



A service will be held on September 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Uppsala, Sweden. His Memorial Page can be visited at www.fonus.se, with translation options in the upper right hand corner.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store