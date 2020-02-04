Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Raoul J. Vera


1956 - 2020
Raoul J. Vera Obituary
Raoul J. Vera

Fond du Lac - Raoul J. Vera, age 63, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1956, in Fond du Lac, the son of Jose and Dorothy (Colton) Vera. Raoul was a graduate Goodrich High School. He formerly was married to Debra Millay. Raoul worked as a welder at Brenner Tank. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outside, spending time at the cabin with family and friends, collecting coins, knives, and being a secret squirrel, doing work he wanted to do. Raoul's church was wherever two or more people were gathered together in HIS name.

Survivors include his children, Jordan and Rosa; his grandchildren, Michael Vera and Jensen Norton; his brother, Joseph M. Vera; his sister, Diane Bublitz; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Bonnie Dehnel, Marvin Wienke, Mykel Moody, Tamika Glass, Arthur Aigner, Shannon Kavonius; and his best friends, Loren Smith, Robert Micheals. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jamie R. Vera; half-brother, Bill Smith; and other relatives.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place.

Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the Cancer Center and to Agnesian Hospice for everything they have done.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
