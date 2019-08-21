Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Camp Holiday
Boulder Junction, WI
Raymond A. Schneider


1953 - 2019
Raymond A. Schneider Obituary
Raymond A. Schneider

Boulder Junction - Raymond A. Schneider, age 65, of Boulder Junction WI, died suddenly on August 15, 2019.

Raymond was born Sep 13, 1953 the son of the late Anthony "Tony" and Marlene "Sue" (Huebschman) Schneider, in Fond du Lac, WI. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1972. Raymond married Catherine Vehrs on Aug 28, 1982. During Raymond's time in Fond du Lac he was a long-time high school basketball referee. He enjoyed playing, coaching and umpiring baseball and softball. He worked at Mercury Marine until 1998 when he and Catherine moved to Boulder Junction to take over as second-generation owners of Camp Holiday. Raymond was an exemplary member of the community and formerly a volunteer EMT. He was always willing to help, lend a hand and share a smile with everyone he crossed paths with. He was critical to the success of chamber and community events. And Raymond's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren Connor and Caleb.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Debra Kraus, infant brother Charles, maternal grandparents: Arlin and Ethel Huebschman and paternal grandparents: Victor and Frances Schneider.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, daughter Erica (Ryan) Colwin, grandchildren Connor and Caleb, siblings: Wendy (Robert) Plawski, Catherine (Butch) Drew, Joan (Paul) Mittlesteadt, Chuck (Julie) Schneider, Diane (Joe) Thome, Bill (Beth) Schneider, Rose (Tim) Ahern, Bob (Brooke) Schneider, and brother-in-law Mark (Maureen) Kraus and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Raymond's memory to 'Town of Boulder Junction North Creek Loop Fund'.

Celebration of life for Ray will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Camp Holiday in Boulder Junction, WI.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
