Raymond C. "Ray" Wifler
Fond du Lac - Raymond C. "Ray" Wifler, 83, passed into eternal life on May 2, 2020. The youngest child of five to Raymond E. and Kathryn (Glynn) Wifler, he was born in Plymouth Wisconsin on February 18, 1937. Ray graduated with a bachelor's degree from UW-Oshkosh. He attended Michigan State University earning both his master's degree and PhD. In 1967 he met his loving wife Carla Bietz. They were married in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on January 25th, 1969 at St. Patrick's Church. Together, they had a full life of music, family and travel.
Ray's family was precious to him. He instilled an enduring love of learning in his children. He taught them to appreciate all forms of the arts, to play one or more musical instruments and expanded their horizons by taking them on trips around the state, the country and overseas. Ray cherished his relationships with his daughter-in-law and two sons-in-law. He also dearly loved being with his six grandchildren. He was deeply proud of their accomplishments and always supported them by attending their concerts, musicals and sporting events. To his siblings' families, Ray was known as "the fun uncle" and loved to visit his extended family and stay connected with them throughout his life.
As a lifelong educator, Ray's career spanned 43 years. He began teaching in 1958 at Lomira Public Schools and later Juneau Public Schools followed by a position at UW-Fond du Lac. From 1984 to 2003, he settled in as Professor of Music and Department Chair at Marian University. During his years there, he also taught a semester at Harlaxton College in England. He especially enjoyed teaching Music History and Jazz History, mentoring those studying music education and inspiring many others to newly appreciate classical and jazz music.
He was the founder and co-director of the Buttermilk Festival, Music Director of the Fond du Lac Symphonic Band for 42 years, Charter President and Board Member of the FDL Arts Council, founder of the FDL Oratorio Chorus in 1971 (now South Shore Chorale), and choir director at St. Patrick's Church for 33 years. He was a frequent clinician and guest conductor for many Wisconsin school bands and organized many local and area music events. Performing on clarinet, saxophone and trumpet was, of course, one of his true passions. Ray started the Ray Wifler Orchestra at the age of 16, then performed in many other groups including Hi Five (in college days), The Sun Rays, the New Century Dance Orchestra, Doc and the Jazz Box, and the Disciples of Dixieland.
He was a member of the American Bandmasters Association, the Wisconsin Bandmasters Association and many other music related organizations both national and international. He was honored and humbled to receive many awards including a FDL Exchange Club Golden Deeds Award, a Windy Award from the Windhover Center for the Arts (now Thelma), a WMEA Community Service Award and was also named a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow. Finally, Ray's family was extremely proud to witness the naming of the Wifler Performance Center at Buttermilk Creek Park in his honor.
Ray will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Carla; three children, Erin (Xavier) Meilhon of Fond du Lac, Matthew (Angela) Wifler of St. Charles, IL, and Erika (Michael) Gergits of Neenah; six grandchildren, Emeric, Quentin and Sebastien Meilhon, and Benjamin, Ellinore and Amelia Wifler; sister, Janice Welytok of Shawnee, KS; his mother-in-law, Paula Beitz of Brownsville; brothers-in-law, Todd Beitz of Fond du Lac and August Luedtke of Lomira; four sisters-in-law, Andrea Luedtke and Gwen Almond, both of Lomira, Jean Steiner of Plymouth, and Gloria Wifler of Scottsdale, AZ. Ray is further survived by ten nephews, William Wifler, Peter Wifler, Tim Wifler, Kent Stuiber, Mark Stuiber, Paul Wifler, James Wifler, John Wifler, Jon Luedtke, and Robert Frank; and six nieces, Cathy Marsh, Elizabeth Studer, Ann Warner, Marianne Chisam, Katy Konovalske, and Kristen Westphal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kelly Wifler; two brothers, Wallace Wifler and John "Jack" Wifler; sister, Roselle Stuiber; father-in-law, Lester Beitz; four brothers-in-law, Walter Welytok, Jerry Almond, Sylvester Stuiber, and Eldon Conyne; three nephews, Terry Stuiber, Chad Stuiber, and Charles Wifler; and a niece, Kalen Luedtke.
Memorials may be sent in his name to the following; Fond du Lac Symphonic Band, music ministry of Holy Family Catholic Community, THELMA Sadoff Center for the Arts, Agnesian HealthCare Foundation and the Music Department of Marian University.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Hope and also Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care.
Additional information can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 8 to May 10, 2020