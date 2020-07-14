1/
Raymond J. Huberty Jr.
Raymond J. Huberty, Jr.

Fond du Lac - Raymond Joseph Huberty, Jr., 83, of Fond du Lac, died of natural causes at his residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born and raised in Mount Calvary, the son of Raymond J. Huberty and Erma (Schrage) Huberty. Raymond served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Milwaukee Iron Workers Local 8 until retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post #75.

He is survived by his two children, Thomas J. Huberty (Mercedes Carmona) of San Marcos, CA and Kelleen M. (Huberty) Theis of Sante Fe, NM; three grandchildren, Emma Theis, Jake Theis, and Ana Huberty.

Ray had many wonderful friends, co-workers, and groups of real buddies he liked to spend time with; this highlighted his life. He was always an instigator of laughter, pranks, and all-around-fun.

At Raymond's request there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation has taken place.

Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Calvary.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
