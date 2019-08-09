|
Raymond Riegert
North Fond du Lac - Raymond Peter Riegert, 93, a resident of 412 Winnebago Street, North Fond du Lac, finished his journey on earth on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
Raymond was born January 3, 1926 on a farm near Dotyville. At eleven years of age the family moved to a farm next to the Village of North Fond du Lac, with his parents, Robert and Elizabeth (Wuest) Riegert, sister Lucille, brothers Norbert and Harold, and grandparents Peter and Mary Wuest. As a boy he lived on North Marr Street in Fond du Lac where he also attended St. Mary's grade school. Raymond finished grade school at Presentation School and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy, class of 1944.
In 1956 Raymond married a beautiful and talented lady, Mary Kimla. She reached everlasting life in the year of 1992. Ray later married another good woman, Mildred "Millie" Schroeder.
Ray was thankful for all the help from his parents, grandparents, wife Mary, his son Paul, daughter Barbara and friends for a successful farming operation. For many years Ray was a volunteer at the Broken Bread Program.
Raymond is survived by a daughter Barbara (Augie) Molina and son Paul (Nicole) Riegert; sister-in-law, Edith Riegert; brother-in-law, Jack (Shirley) Kimla; two sisters-in-law, Therese Kimla Bohn and Karen Kimla; six grandchildren, Charles (Becky), Cory (Cassandra) and Christopher (Becky) Nitschke, Candeth (Robert) Wothe, Alyssa and Daycia Riegert; three great granddaughters, Clara Wothe and Autumn and Aubrey Nitschke, a great grandson, John Wothe and a former son-in-law Nick Nitschke. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary; two infant children, Mary Christine in 1958 and Joseph in 1959; a granddaughter Hailey in 1993; his second wife Millie in 2016; brothers Harold Riegert and Norbert Riegert; one sister Lucille Loehr; two brothers-in-law Leo Loehr and Rev. James Kimla and two sisters-in-law Barbara Riegert and Alice Riegert.
Visitation: Raymond's family invites relatives and friends for visitation at Presentation BVM Church at 705 Michigan Ave, North Fond du Lac on Tuesday August 13th from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Springs Academy, or the .
The family would like to give thanks to the amazing staff at St. Francis Home and Hospice Home of Hope for the special connections formed with Raymond.
