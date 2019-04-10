Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Fond du Lac - Raymond S. Pappa, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born August 5, 1933 in Shreveport, LA, the son of Sam and Rosebelle Pappa. He was raised and educated in Shreveport and later joined the Army National Guard. Raymond also served in the U.S. Army for two years. On October 16, 1964 he married Alice M. Guthrie, while living in El Cajon, CA. He raised a daughter, Sheryl and three step sons, William, James, and Steven Guthrie.

Raymond worked in the aerospace industry for most of his career until his retirement from KT Aerofab. After he retired he moved to Abilene, TX and later to Fond du Lac, WI to be closer to his daughter.

Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family and going to the casino. He also enjoyed telling stories about some of the exciting projects he worked on including the Atlas Rockets and Stealth.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Sheryl (Peter) Jewson; step sons, William Guthrie, James (Eva) Guthrie, and Steven (Jolly) Guthrie; eight grandchildren.

The visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
