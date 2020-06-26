Raymond Schmitt
Campbellsport - Raymond G. Schmitt, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac after a short battle with cancer. Ray was born in West Bend on December 4, 1958, the son of Clarence and Rose (nee Straub) Schmitt. He was a 1978 graduate of Campbellsport High School. On April 28, 1990, Ray married Susan T. Gillick; she preceded him in death on April 15, 1996. He worked for TTI until he and his brother Gerry started their own business R. G. Schmitt Company. Ray was a member of the Snow Cougars and the Bar Time Pool League and he played a lot of softball in his younger years.
Survivors include his special friend Sheron Fogle, siblings Charlie Schmitt of Campbellsport, Jean (Ron) Day of Lomira, David Schmitt of Fond du Lac, Rosemary Schmitt of Fort Worth, TX and Gerry (Gail) Schmitt of Montello, nieces and nephews Sheldon Day, Jenny Day, Laura Day, Jamie (Dave) Reilly, Julie (Brad) Lentz, Peter (special friend Spencer) Halfman, Andrew Schmitt, Steven (special friend Megan) Schmitt and Dan (Jessica) Schmitt, other relatives and many friends.
Along with his wife Susan, Ray was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Rose and stepfather Carold Hatland,
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 2nd from 3:00 to 7:00 PM in the Jester's Pub at the Golf Course at Camelot, W192 State Road 67, Lomira, WI 53048. Cremation has taken place and Ray's cremains will be placed in a niche with his wife Susan at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac after the celebration. Memorials are appreciated to the Little Orphans Animal Rescue, 15 West St. P.O. Box 154 Montello, WI 53949.
The family extends a special thank you to the Agnesian Cancer Center, Agnesian Hospice Care, the Hospice Home of Hope and all the friends and relatives who helped and visited Ray during this difficult time.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family
