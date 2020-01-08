|
|
Regina R. Wiese
West Rosendale - Regina Rose Wiese (nee Kohlmann) left her earthly life peacefully on January 8, 2020 at the age of 97.
She was born August 28, 1922 in Mount Calvary to Felix and Clara Kohlmann. Regina graduated eighth grade but had to leave school to help support the family. She was fond of her memories of working at Petrie's Restaurant in Fond du Lac and would share that she could crack four eggs at once! Mr. Petrie said she could work for the devil himself proving her strong work ethic from the very start. Regina met Morris when he would stop in for a meal after working on the Soo Line Railroad. They married on September 29, 1949 and Regina left Petrie's behind and began her life in farming. Their first farm was outside of Ripon, eventually moving to the home farm in West Rosendale. Over the years they raised seven children. Regina was always the strong and silent partner doing whatever needed to be done including the taking care of the calves, farm bookkeeping, and making the household run smoothly. After Morris had a heart attack in his early forties, Regina stepped up to take over doing the milking and barn chores to keep the farm running strong. When his kidneys failed him later in life, Regina became his nurse and learned to do peritoneal dialysis when she was in her seventies. After his passing in 1997, Regina renewed her friendships and made some new ones while enjoying volunteering at the nursing home and thrift store and going to water aerobics and the weight room. Over the years the grandchildren enjoyed sleepovers with pancake popovers for breakfast, playing games where she would send a player back with a gleam in her eye, and sharing a popsicle or her homemade cinnamon applesauce. Many a grandchild would play "sick" to get to stay home from school and spend the day with "Grandma Goob"/"Double G" (Great Grandma). Over the past ten years, Alzheimer's slowly took away her active lifestyle, but thankfully we had many glimmers of her show through. Most recently, it was during our Wiese family Christmas gathering where she was very alert, holding all the new babies, and asking about visiting the farm. Laurie made her a scrapbook of the Breakfast on the Farm event and she kept looking through the book over and over.
Regina is survived by her seven children; Barbara Hoch, Laurie (Steve) Prink (all of Rosendale), William (Tammy Hill) Wiese (West Rosendale), Susan Miller (Ripon), James (Tammy Shady) Wiese (Oakfield), Lisa Wiese (Ripon), Amy Wiese (Oshkosh) and her grandchildren; Angela Hoch, Christopher (Lynn) Hoch, Heather (Tim) Bunker, Jason (Jennifer) Kenas, Jamie Kenas (Michael Tipton), Nathan (Angela) Wiese, Travis Wiese, Kaitlyn Wiese, Nicole (Shaun) Toombs, Tiffany (Zack) Parker, Dillon Wiese, Tara (Josh) DePeau, Lydia Schwertfeger (Marco Ocampo), Samuel Schwertfeger, and her Great Grandchildren; Brittany, Courtney (Zack), Joshua, Anita, Adam, Ashley, Jacob, Jackson, Brody, Drew, Mika, Mackenzie, Izaac, Kamryn, Charlotte, Addison, Mila, Tess, Clara; and Great Great Grandchildren; Haeden, Kasimer, Hazel, Harper, Grayson, Colton. Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters and their spouses; Dorothy (Jerome) Ditter, Lucille (John) Braun, one brother; Gordon Kohlmann; sisters/brothers-in-law; Dorothy (Arthur) Schwark, Alberta (Wilton) Schwandt, Elita (Leonard) Bogutske, David (Irene) Wiese, Orline (Vernon) Dorsey, Orris (Irene) Wiese, Gilbert (LaRayne) Wiese, son-in-law Bradley Miller, and Great Great Grandchild Alric.
Visitation for Regina will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971, and again on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Mass of Christian Burial for Regina will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon, with Reverend William Whalen officiating. A luncheon will follow Mass at the church. Interment will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park and Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, N6250 Cty Rd K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 after the luncheon. On the way to the mausoleum, the funeral procession will drive through the Wiese home farm so Mom can have one last visit.
The petals droop and fade away, but the beautiful essence will always stay. -Lisa Wiese 01/08/20
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020