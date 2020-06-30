Reuben P. Noworatzky
1929 - 2020
Reuben P. Noworatzky

formerly of New Holstein - Reuben P. Noworatzky, age 90, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Villa Rosa Assisted Living in Mount Calvary.

He was born September 5, 1929 in the Town of Meeme near Spring Valley to Anton & Clara (Remich). He attended Meeme School and graduated from Kiel High School.

On September 10, 1949, he married Ileana Beaudry at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in School Hill.

Reuben had worked most of his life at Arps Corp. and later on at Heus Mfg. in Marytown.

He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, the Holy Name Society, and a former member of the New Holstein Volunteer Fire Dept. He and his wife taught religious education at their home for several years.

Reuben was a religious blood donor throughout his life. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and skat. He loved his family and enjoyed having cookouts with them.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ileana; his six children, Karen (Brian) Tabbert of St. Cloud, Gary (Claire) Noworatzky of Fort Worth, TX, Joan (Mike) Abler of Mount Calvary, Jeanne (John) Bord of Mount Calvary, Judy (Paul) Malkmus of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mark (Jan) Noworatzky of New Glarus, WI; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his sister-in-law, Sylvia Noworatzky of School Hill. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Anton & Clara Noworatzky; his daughter, Sandy; three brothers, Roman Noworatzky, Roger (Caroline) Noworatzky, and William Noworatzky; two sisters, Florence (Albert) Junk and Rita (Roland) Shimek; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward (Avis) Beaudry, Irene (Matt) Warram, Victor (Caroline) Beaudry, Lawrence (Mary Lou) Beaudry, Evelyn (John) Kiefer, and Ceil (Jim) Peterson.

A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, Wisconsin 53061. Rev. David Beaudry, Reuben's nephew, will officiate with Deacon Bernard Knier assisting. Entombment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Manitowoc.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Reuben's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI on Saturday morning, July 4th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM when brief rites will be held.

Reuben's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Strong, the wonderful staff at the Villa Rosa Assisted Living, and Agnesian Hospice Hope for the wonderful care and compassion given to him.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sippel Funeral Home
JUL
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
