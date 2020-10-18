Rhoda J. Platt



Rhoda J (Radel) Platt, formerly of Fond du Lac, died October 17th, 2020 in Elm Grove , WI.



Rhoda was born on December 2, 1930 in Madison, WI to Cecil and Iris Radel. In 1951 she married James (Jim) Andrew Platt in Baraboo, WI. They were married for 60 years.



Rhoda and Jim raised their family in Wisconsin. They moved to Fond du Lac, WI in 1959 where Rhoda worked at Prange's and Fox Valley Savings Bank. Upon their retirement in 1987, she and Jim moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. In retirement they both enjoyed camping and seeing the country in their motor home as well as learning to square dance and play cards with friends. They were some of the founding members of their church, Highland's United Methodist Church, in Bella Vista, AR where they were active members enjoying Bible studies and the Saturday evening service. In March of 1999, after working in the area with Welcome Wagon, Rhoda started her Bella Vista Welcome business. For ten years, Rhoda welcomed new residents to Bella Vista and became affectionately known in the community as "The Welcome Lady". She returned to Wisconsin in 2012.



The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff who loved and cared for Rhoda while she was at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove.



Rhoda will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, but we know she will rejoice to be reunited with her beloved husband , Jim.









