Rhonda Kay Brewer
Rhonda Kay Brewer, age 51, passed away at home of Metastatic Breast Cancer on August 25, 2020. Rhonda was born in March 1, 1969, in DeKalb, Illinois. She graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1987, and went on to graduate from Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where she was an active member of Delta Phi Sorority.
She is survived by: her son, Austin Tyler Robrahn (fiancée Rochelle Armstrong) of Montague, MI, and her daughter, Sophia Josephine Brewer also of Montague. Rhonda loved her children, books, and plays, was an avid flower gardener, and cherished special visits to Hayward and Waterman with Grandma (Gigi) and Grandpa Boekenhauer. Rhonda was a member of the White Lake Chorale of the White Lake area where she displayed her special God-given talent as a vocal singer.
She is also survived by her father, Ronald W. Mullins (Beverly) of Florida and Wisconsin; her mother, Kay (Boekenhauer) Mullins of Fond du Lac, WI; her brother, Bradley Kenton Mullins of Greenville, WI (Sarah); two nephews, Samuel Kenton Mullins and Grant Kenton Mullins; and a niece, Emma Kaylin Mullins.
Other special family members to survive her include her Uncle Roger Boekenhauer (Jean) of Arlington Heights, IL, and their families, cousin Rachel (Bobby) Koritala of Naperville, IL, children; Asha, Neel and Sahana. Cousin Mark (Sonja) Boekenhauer of West Dundee, IL, children, Erich and Jared, Cousin, Matthew (Kara) Boekenhauer of Wauwatosa, WI, children; Ethan, Jenna and Ryan, her Aunt Anita Mullins of Albuquerque, NM, as well as many other cousins, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Josephine Boekenhauer of Waterman, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Clifford and Phyllis Mullins of Sycamore, Illinois; and Uncle, Dennis Mullins of Sycamore.
Rhonda was a realtor for Aldyn Realty in Whitehall, MI, Owner of Shore House Property Services, and a Level 5 consultant for Rodan and Fields. Previously, she served as Vice President of Marketing and Sales with Kenton Group.
Rhonda was a tireless advocate for metastatic breast cancer research after being diagnosed 3-1/2 years ago. She volunteered with Hope Scarves and was instrumental in ensuring women treated in Muskegon County received Hope Scarves as part of their treatment. Throughout her experience with cancer her honest, vulnerable truth helped others understand MBC, especially the importance of further testing and advocacy for women with dense breast tissue. She also traveled to Washington DC to encourage more federal funding for MBC research and participated in the Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rhonda's honor to Hope Scarves Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund at www.hopescarves.org
where 100% of each donation goes to MBC research and are matched 1:1 by anonymous donors.
Her light will always shine in those who love her. Love is everlasting!
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com