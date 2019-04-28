Rhonda L. Knudtson



Eden - Rhonda Leigh Lange-Knudtson, 68, of Eden, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope.



She was born on May 26, 1950, in Winthrop, MN, the daughter of Arthur and Ella Arendt Lange. She was a graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1968. She attended Naeve Nursing School. On August 22, 1981, she married Merlin S. Knudtson at Peace Lutheran in Winthrop, MN.



Rhonda served as a Parish Nurse for St. Peter Lutheran, Sheboygan and Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour Ev. Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac. She served the Lord through Via De Cristo on many occasions. She was an accomplished pianist, organist and singer.



She is survived by her husband, Merlin Knudtson of Eden, her son, Erik (Khristy) Knudtson of Fond du Lac, her brothers: Richard (fiancé Becky) Lange of Mesa, AZ and Russell (Marlene) Lange of Syracuse, NY; her nieces and nephews: Angie, Michelle, Godchild Kristine, Rick, Scott, Todd, Chad and Tammy.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Church of Our Saviour, 363 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of Our Saviour, with Rev. Matthew Agee officiating. Inurnment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019