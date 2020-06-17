May all of the beautiful memories of love, laughter, and family help ease your feeling of loss. My sincerest condolences to all of the Hoffmann family
Rhonda Lee Peil Hoffmann
Fond du Lac - Rhonda Lee Peil Hoffmann went to heaven with her family by her side on June 15, 2020.
Rhonda was born on November 10, 1957 in Bay County, Michigan to Norma and Ronald Peil. Shortly thereafter, she discovered that she could usually get her way through sheer determination and embraced that principle for the remainder of her life, each day of which she lived to the fullest. Rhonda spent her childhood years in Michigan with her colorful family whose love for each other was boundless and whose antics ought not be described in a respectable publication. She inherited Norma's grit and Ronnie's ability to solve any problem (typically with a jig built in the workshop), and never was able to shake the Peil spirit, which it turns out is incurable. Her sisters and brothers were her longest and dearest friends, and she wanted them to know how deeply she loved them.
Rhonda graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary in 1975. That fall she enrolled at Dr. Martin Luther College in Minnesota, where she met the love of her life, Gregory Hoffmann. His friends hastened the inevitable by singing "Help me, Rhonda" whenever she crossed his path. In celebrating this bit of lore, her children try not to dwell on the lyrics. In any event, it wasn't long before she captured the heart of the basketball star, and the two were married in Kawkawlin, Michigan on July 23, 1976 after a preposterously short courtship. After settling with Greg in Janesville, Wisconsin, Rhonda completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at UW-Whitewater, as evidenced by a portfolio of sketches, paintings and photographs that demonstrate a rare artistic talent and later scandalized her children. Those children, Jeremiah, Chelsea, and Shane were a product of the early-to-mid-1980s and, along with (or perhaps at the behest of) their mother, embraced the style of that era well into the 1990s. The family moved to Fond du Lac in 1987, but remained lifelong friends with the Janesville crew.
Rhonda was a gifted artist and sharp businesswoman. She was never intimidated and repeatedly proved that no challenge is insurmountable. When designing a Rock 'n' Roll-themed McDonald's, Rhonda was tasked with tracking down guitar legend Les Paul to autograph a collection of the Gibson guitars bearing his name. Rhonda accepted the challenge, tracked down Les in New York, got the guitars signed and convinced him to travel halfway across the country for the grand opening. For the next two decades until his death, the two regularly chatted late into the night, trading ideas, health advice (her favorite topic) and family updates. Rhonda received many accolades for her professional work and successfully reinvented herself more times than her family has the energy to comprehend. Her success was attributable to a creative mind that allowed her to find solutions to problems that others didn't see.
Rhonda was blessed with three beautiful and smart grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler, and Samantha, who knew her as GiGi. In addition to being GiGi to her grandchildren, she became GiGi to countless others who she loved and made feel special. She received immense joy from watching her grandchildren compete in sports and her attendance was made known to all present by her signature Xena: Warrior Princess call from the stands, which she claimed inspired peak athletic performance. Her grandchildren loved her beyond measure and will treasure their memories of GiGi forever. Hailey shared GiGi's curiosity and the two enjoyed reminiscing about their adventures, like the time the waitress in Washington, DC asked fourteen year-old Hailey if she would like a glass to share GiGi's wine (Hailey declined, even though it was good wine). Tyler inherited GiGi's artistic talent, and the two bonded over technique. And Samantha and GiGi could often be found together in the kitchen, watching Food Network and baking to their hearts' content.
Rhonda's husband, children and, especially, grandchildren, were the pride of her life and, much to their dismay, she would proudly share their accomplishments with those who meant the most to her and, to be honest, with whomever she happened to be speaking with at any given moment. She was an incredible wife and the greatest mom and GiGi. Rhonda was guided each day by her faith in Jesus, and that faith motivated her to use her talents to the fullest. She was a rock until the very end and kept her struggles private with the hope that when she was ready to share news, it would be good news. Sometimes life throws a curveball, and her time came too soon.
Rhonda recently brought a sweet and perpetually hungry chocolate lab into her family's life. Rhubarb (a.k.a. Rhuby, Rhubes, Rhubester) brought such joy in Rhonda's final year. Rhuby and Greg are doing a good job taking care of each other, just as Rhonda knew they would.
Rhonda's family loves her as deeply as she loved them and looks forward to hearing all of her friends' Rhonda stories - they really can't get enough of them.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Norma Peil, her infant sister Monica Peil, and her brother-in-law Geoffrey Hoffmann.
Rhonda is survived by her loving husband Greg, her children, Jeremiah (Audra) Hoffmann, Chelsea (Nate) Hamilton, and Shane Hoffmann and her grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler and Samantha Hoffmann. She is further survived by her siblings Brenda (Robert) Wakefield, Kelly (David) Haskell, Bart (Ruthie) Peil, Brett (Laura) Peil, her father- and mother-in-law Eugene and Geraldine Hoffmann, her brother-in-law, Randy (Barb) Hoffmann, her sister-in-law, Susan Hoffmann, and countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
An outdoor service that is open to the public will be held at Rienzi Cemetery on Friday June 19th at 11 AM. Memorials in Rhonda's honor can be directed to Faith Lutheran Church's Worship at the Cross Fund or to Divine Savior Academy in Doral, FL. The family also intends to establish a scholarship fund in Rhonda's name for students who share Rhonda's passion for the arts. Be on the lookout.
