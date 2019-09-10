|
Richard A. "Ricky" Behlke Jr.
North Fond du Lac - Richard A. "Ricky" Behlke Jr, age 49, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1970, in Fond du Lac, the son of Richard and Pennelope (Warner) Behlke Sr. He was a 1988 graduate of Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac. On June 30, 1989, Ricky married Jodie Thurk in Fond du Lac. Ricky worked as a project manager/maintenance supervisor at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company. He loved Harley-Davison, smoking cigarettes, and cheeseburgers from Tucker's. Ricky was a laid back go with the flow man and the kindest man you will ever meet. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching youth basketball, and sturgeon spearing. Ricky was devoted and dedicated to his job and his family and loved his dogs, Jack and Maggie.
Survivors include his wife Jodie of North Fond du Lac; three children, Justin (Eva) of Chicago, Hannah (Tremaine) of North Fond du Lac, Anna (Eli) of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Avayah and Ashton and one granddaughter on the way, Addalyn; his parents, Richard and Pennelope Behlke Sr; his mother-in-law, Shirley Thurk of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Julie (Chuck) Diener of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Todd (Peggy) Thurk of Menomonee Falls; adopted grandma, Myrtle Sabel of Fond du Lac; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Tina Behlke; father-in-law, Steven "Reno" Thurk; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his adopted grandpa, Oscar Sabel.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Special thanks to the North Fond du Lac EMT's, St. Agnes ER, and Chaplain Peter Capoyianes for everything they did for Ricky's family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019