Richard A. Jaeger
Fond du Lac - Richard A. Jaeger, 77, of Fond du Lac died February 11, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. Richard was born on September 13, 1942 the son of Paul and Marcella Jaeger. Richard graduated from UW- Oshkosh with a teaching degree and went on to teach English at Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac. After 30 plus years of teaching, Richard retired in 1998. He was an avid deer hunter who enjoyed hunting on Madeline Island with friends and family. Richard was the caretaker of the Galloway House and Village for many years. He played and coached baseball, was an avid outdoorsman and was a skilled carpenter.
He is survived by his mother, Marcella; three sons, Jeff (Judy) Jaeger and their children, Jake and Jenny, Joel (Tara) Jaeger and their son, Miles, and Brian Jaeger; five siblings, Rudy (Agnes) Jaeger, Patricia Uttendorfer, John (Joan) Jaeger, Sandy Briese and Susan Jaeger; and a very dear friend, Marliss Sobczak. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Paul; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Uttendorfer and Ron Briese.
A visitation will take place Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to in Richard's name.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the ER and ICU at St. Agnes Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Richard.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020