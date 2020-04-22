|
Richard Bernard Kirchhoff
Fond du Lac - Richard Bernard Kirchhoff, 88, of Fond du Lac passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1931 in Berlin, WI to Arthur and Eleanora Kirchhoff. Richard attended Berlin schools and graduated in 1949. In 1950 he attended Oshkosh Business College. In 1952 he married Geraldine Ruth Bloch. They enjoyed many dances at the Oshkosh Eagles Club. Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was an usher and choir member for many years. Richard worked at Mercury Marine for 43 years, retiring in 1993. He served the membership of the union for many years as president and other offices to help protect workers' rights.
Richard is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Steven) Johnson; two sons, Steven (Cindy) Kirchhoff and Michael (Amy) Kirchhoff ; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Brittnay) Johnson, Kathy Kriewaldt, Amy (Coleman) Jones, Sara Kirchhoff, Zachary Kirchhoff, Makenzie (Christian) Schienebeck, and Mikayla Hansen; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Kinley, Vanessa, Kaelyx, Hudson, Kyler, and Paisley. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine; two brothers, James and Robert; and three sisters, Lorraine, Marie and Jean.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. Entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020