Richard "Dick" C. Schaefer
of Malone - Richard "Dick" C. Schaefer, age 74, of Malone, passed away following a pro-longed heart condition.
He was born July 25, 1946, to Clarence & Stella (Kraus) Schaefer. Dick attended St. Peter Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy.
On January 1, 2008, he married Ophelia "Philly" (Buch) Meinert; Philly preceded him in death on August 4, 2013.
Dick had worked at the Malone Co-op which later became Country Visions; retiring after 41 years.
He was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. Peter where he also served as an usher and was on the cemetery committee. Dick was very active in community service. He was a charter member of the St. Peter Lions Club where he also played an important task with the Lions Club Eye Tissue Transporter and assisted with the club's Vision Screening Program. Dick was also a member of the National Exchange Bank Golden Years Club, Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Empire Threshing Assn., R & S Calumet Vintage Steel Club, founding member of the Malone Area Heritage Museum, Ozaukee County Historical Society, Life-time member of the East Shore Conservation Club, and a charter member of the Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council. Dick was a former past director of the St. Peter Athletic Club.
Survivors include his brother, Robert (Christine) Schaefer of Malone; his niece, Rebecca Smith (fiancé, Brian Thoune); his nephew, Timothy (Alisha) Schaefer; great nieces and great nephews, Laura Schaefer, Joseph (LeAnn) Schaefer, Kassie Smith, Kalah, Merlin, & Nevaeh Schaefer; his step children, Henry (Julie) Meinert of Malone, David (Jacki) Meinert of rural St. Cloud, Sue (David) Weber of rural New Holstein "Marytown", and Tammy Meinert of Minnesota; a step daughter-in-law, Jeri (Tim) Roberts of Galena, KS; step grandchildren, Delaney & Will Meinert, Amber (John) Taylor, Brooke & Carly Meinert, Justin, Avery, and Lauren Weber, Shelby Meinert, and Braxton & Bradon Roberts; his sisters-in-law, Natalie (Harold) Schmidt and Emmaline (Tom) Johnson. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence & Stella Schaefer; his wife "Philly"; a stepson, Sgt. Louis Meinert, a great nephew, Nick Smith; and uncles & aunts from the Schaefer and Kraus families.
Due to the Covid 19 situation, a memorial gathering will be planned at a date to be determined in 2021.
