Richard Charles Butzen Jr.
Fond du Lac - Richard Charles Butzen Jr., 84, passed away on May 9, 2020 at ThedaCare in Neenah with his family by his side. He was born February 8, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Richard and Lucille (Duskey) Butzen. Richard was united in marriage to Rose Marie Kramarczyk on September 15, 1962.
Richard served on active duty from September 1960 to August 1962 in the United States Army. He achieved the rank of Specialist. He was honorably discharged in September 1966.
Richard started an apprenticeship program at Giddings and Lewis in July 1953 and graduated as a Journeyman Machinist in July 1957. He continued employment there until retirement in August 1998.
Richard had many affiliations. He was a member of the Giddings and Lewis Oldsters Club, a past president and Hall of Fame member of the Fond du Lac Bowling Association, a Fourth Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus and a financial secretary of the St. Paul's Knights of Columbus Council 12793. He was also active in church ministries at St. Paul's Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion.
Richard is survived by his loving children, daughter, Theresa Darr of El Centro, CA, sons, Richard (Christina), Steven (Kathryn) and Michael (Jennifer), all of Fond du Lac, and seven grandchildren, Bridget, Jake, Hannah, Erin, Collin, Malaki and Justice. He is further survived by his sisters, Mary Hall and Lucille O'Connor; brother, Thomas Butzen, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife Rosie, his parents, brother, Paul Butzen, and sister, Barbara Butzen.
SERVICES: A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established, designated to St. Paul's Knights of Columbus Priest Fund. Memorials may be sent to Zacherl Funeral Home ATTN: Richard Butzen, 875 E Division St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.
The family would like to thank the caring nurses, doctors, and staff at Theda Clark Medical Center.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 13, 2020