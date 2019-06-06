|
Richard D. Brinkman
Theresa - Richard D. Brinkman, 78 years old, of Theresa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. June 2, 2019.
No formal funeral services will be held.
Richard was born on May 7, 1941 to Hugo and Gertrude (Peshaska) Brinkman in Milwaukee, WI. Richard was united in marriage to Gloria J. Szafranski on June 24, 1961 in Mequon, WI. He was a past plant manager at Milsco Manufacturing. He loved the outdoors and especially fishing, hunting, and spending time at their family trailer in Sisko's Pine Point Resort in Hayward, Wisconsin with family and beloved dog Shiloh. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, shooting pool and horseshoes.
Richard is survived by: his children David (Teresa) Brinkman of Green Lake, Laura (John) Roehl of Lamartine, and Steven Brinkman of Sussex; His 7 grandchildren- Erica Brinkman, Zachery Mirr, Brady Mirr, Shaun (Hillary) Miller, Tabatha Miller, Stefany Brinkman, and Kyle Brinkman. His great grand daughter Paige Schultz. His canine companion- Shiloh. His half-sisters- Diana (Bill) Worden of CA., Nancy (Richard) Bell of Canada, and Linda of TX.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, wife Gloria in 2015, and brother Hugo 'Bud' Brinkman, Pauline 'Polly' Brinkman, Hermine Kowalski, and Marci Brinkman.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 6, 2019