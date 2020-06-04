Richard D. "Rick" Dempsey Sr.
1958 - 2020
Richard "Rick" D. Dempsey Sr.

Mount Calvary - Richard "Rick" D. Dempsey Sr., 61, of Mount Calvary, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on October 31, 1958, in Fond du Lac, the son of Edward and Vianalda Erke Dempsey Sr. He was a graduate of Goodrich High School, Class of 1977. On August 6, 1977, he married Mary Resop at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.

Rick worked at Sadoff and later at Buechel Stone. He was a Red Cross Safety Director, and was a Black Belt in Martial Arts, which he participated in with his son. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Malone. He loved fishing and took pride in his woodworking, building bird houses, feeders and lawn ornaments.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Dempsey of Mount Calvary, three children: Jessica (Jon) Miedema of St. John, IN, Richard (Cassy) Dempsey Jr. of Fond du Lac and Heather (Kevin) Campbell of Madison; three grandchildren: Alexa and Tyler Miedema and Grace Dempsey; his brother, Robert "Bob" (Nancy) Dempsey of Fond du Lac, his brother-in-law, Edward Collins of Fond du Lac, numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Ed and John (Pat), his sister, Marilyn, his sister-in-law, Shirley Collins and three nephews: Pat, Brian and Mike.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICES: Memorial services will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Melinda Feldner. Cremation has taken place.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
JUN
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
