Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Waupun - Richard Dehnel, 75, of rural Waupun, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Dick was born May 11, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Harry and Patricia (nee Treleven) Dehnel. Dick was a graduate of Marquette High School. He married Gail Werner in Milwaukee. Dick owned an EMT service, a limousine service, and a towing service while he resided in Milwaukee.

On November 8, 2008 he married Kathy Brown in Waupun and the couple resided in the township of Waupun. Dick was a fleet manager for the Sisters of St. Agnes from 1988 to 2008. He served as a police officer for Kewaunee, North Fond du Lac, Fairwater and Brownsville.

Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy Dehnel; four children: Richard (Ellen) Dehnel of Fond du Lac, Ryan (Jess) Dehnel of Fond du Lac, Richelle (Nate) Grays of Milwaukee, and Ross Dehnel of Fond du Lac; grandchildren; and step-son, Chuck (Lisa) Grubisic of Elkhart Lake.

Funeral services for Richard Dehnel will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
