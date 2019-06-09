Richard "Rick" Detert



Fond du Lac - Richard Lee Detert, 47, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Thedacare in Neenah as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. He was born on June 5, 1971 to Bob and Kitty Detert in Sioux City, Iowa.



Rick married Karen Hobbs on August 12, 2006 in Fond du Lac. Rick enjoyed life to fullest! He knew how to live; always the life of the party.



Rick is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Amber (Marcus) Riley, Michaela (Travis) Gleason and Gordon (fiancé Tabitha) Detert; his parents, Bob and Kitty; two brothers; Robert "Chazz" Renken and Mike (Tamara) Detert; one sister, Kathy (Scott) Weber; four grandchildren, Elliott, Emelia, Madison and Chelsie; father-in-law, Archie Hobbs; brother-in-law, James (Dawn) Hobbs; three sisters-in-law, Julie Hobbs, Bonnie Hobbs and Emily Hobbs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother Garry, his mother-in-law, Dorothy Hobbs and Gary Unferth.



Visitation: Rick's family will greet relatives and friends at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.



Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary