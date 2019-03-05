|
Oshkosh -
Richard "Dick" E Geffers, age 87, went to rest peacefully in God's loving arms, from his home on Friday, March 1, 2019. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Geri (Dreyer) Geffers; seven children: Kathleen (Donald) Beach, Kaukauna, Jody Tyriver, Englewood, CO, Darrell (Elizabeth) Geffers, Lori (Charles) Delph, Daniel (Amy) Geffers, Thomas Geffers, Lance (Stephanie) Geffers,18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his sisters: Marlene Dreyer, Jeanne (Joe) Seager, Joyce (Mike) Cowen, Mary (David) Kind, Frances (Fred) Krueger, his brothers: Herb Geffers, David (Nancie) Geffers, Don (Sue) Geffers, Gerard Geffers; sister-in-law Jeanette Roberts; brother-in-law Frank(Eleanor)Dreyer, and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his father Herbert Geffers, mother Anita (Behn) Geffers, brothers: Mike and Ken; brother-in-law Russ Dreyer; sister-in-law Fran Geffers; and son-in-law Ron Tyriver; brothers-in-law Robert Dreyer and Roland Roberts.
In 1972, Dick & his wife, Geri, started an advertising business and enjoyed working that with their children until 2006.
One of Dick's greatest joys was spending time with his family. He also enjoyed shooting pool, hunting, fishing and was a "fisher of men". He had a deep love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and would often be found sharing the salvation message with all those he came in contact with.
As a Pastor, he and Geri, were the devoted leaders of Calvary Mission Center in Fond du Lac for nearly 20 years, spreading the word about Jesus and providing the less fortunate with food, clothing, and hot meals. They also shared their love of Jesus and held services with residents of many area nursing and retirement homes up until the time of Pastor's death.
If you have not received Jesus Christ into your heart as your personal Lord and Savior, you can make your faith commitment now by saying, "Dear Lord Jesus, I believe that you shed your blood and died on the cross for me, and for all of my sins, and that you rose from the dead. Jesus, I ask you now to forgive me, all of my sins, every sin that I ever committed. I open the door of my heart to receive you as my personal Lord and Savior. Dear Jesus, I am willing to turn away from my sins. Take control of my life and help me to live for you. Thank you, Jesus, for loving me."
Jesus' arms of love are wide open for you today. He says, "Come unto me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give your rest." (Matthew 11:28)
Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Thursday, March 7, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh, with service to follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Wyatt Fisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019