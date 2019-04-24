Richard G. Rasmussen



Fond du Lac - Richard G. Rasmussen, 83, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his residence.



He was born on December 5, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the son of George and Catherine "Caty" Steffes Rasmussen. On October 14, 1983 he married Shirley G. Schaub in Fond du Lac.



Richard worked for Soo Line Railroad as a switchman for 38 years. He was a member of Fond du Lac Eagles Aerie No. 270. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his wife Shirley Rasmussen of Fond du Lac, his children: Kristine Blasnig (friend Yancy McGoffney) of Terre Haute, IN, Susan Alexander (friend Dean Chestnut) of Scottsdale, AZ, Gary (Kay) Rasmussen of Lake Village, IN, Tom Rasmussen of Fond du Lac, Steven Schaub of Markesan, Kevin Schaub of Fond du Lac and Diane (Clint) Pastorius of Waupun, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters: Karen (Tom) Schuppe of Fond du Lac and Diane Friedel of Silver Springs, MD, his brother, Glenn (Joyce) Rasmussen of Waukesha, two brother in laws: Donald (Betty) Lange of Oakfield and Harry Lange (friend Marie Uttendorfer) of Fond du Lac and his sister in law Aura Rasmussen of Sarasota, FL.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two children: Sandra Roehl and Michael Rasmussen, son in law George Alexander, his brother James Rasmussen, his sister, Joan (John) Bullon,



VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 11:00 - 1:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Deacon Dale Paczkowski officiating.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary