Richard H. "Dick" Winkler

Richard H. "Dick" Winkler Obituary
Richard "Dick" H. Winkler

Montello - Richard "Dick" H. Winkler, age 94 of Montello (formerly of Fond du Lac) passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehab Center in Fond du Lac. A funeral service for him will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:45 AM at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Harrisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Richard's name.

For a complete obituary, please go to www.CrawfordFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
