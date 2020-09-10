1/
Richard J. "Hurricane" Gajeski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Hurricane" J. Gajeski

Fond du Lac - Richard "Hurricane" J. Gajeski, 92, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born March 7, 1928 in DePere, the son of Leslie and Erma Coppens Gajeski. On August 27, 1949 he married Ardelle T. Kristzonas at St. Peter Claver Church in Sheboygan. He owned and operated the Hurricane Restaurant in North Fond du Lac. Richard was a member of Holy Name Society-St. Patrick's Church, North Fond du Lac Business Mens Association; Fond du Lac Yacht Club, Holy Family Catholic Community, and a Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed fishing and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Ardelle; his children, Roger (Micky) Gajeski of Van Dyne, Karen (Rocky) Gross of Fond du Lac, and Randy (Suzette) Gajeski of Oak Creek; grandchildren, Andy (Anne) Gajeski, Matt (Kayla Dyer) Gajeski, Ryan (Pam) Gross, Greg (Amanda Jacobchick) Gross, Jessica (Ryan) Dehnel, Paul (Janelle) Gajeski, Jeremy (Nickki Driscole) Gajeski, and Katie (James) Lepak; great grandchildren, Abigail, Lucas, Lauren, Riley, Ethan, Kaden, Joseph, Erin, Jack, Nathanel, and Nina; sisters, Dottie Pierce and Steffani (Rey) Perez. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in laws, Paul and Loretta Kristzonas; and sister, Shirley Mardis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved