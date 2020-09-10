Richard "Hurricane" J. Gajeski
Fond du Lac - Richard "Hurricane" J. Gajeski, 92, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born March 7, 1928 in DePere, the son of Leslie and Erma Coppens Gajeski. On August 27, 1949 he married Ardelle T. Kristzonas at St. Peter Claver Church in Sheboygan. He owned and operated the Hurricane Restaurant in North Fond du Lac. Richard was a member of Holy Name Society-St. Patrick's Church, North Fond du Lac Business Mens Association; Fond du Lac Yacht Club, Holy Family Catholic Community, and a Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Ardelle; his children, Roger (Micky) Gajeski of Van Dyne, Karen (Rocky) Gross of Fond du Lac, and Randy (Suzette) Gajeski of Oak Creek; grandchildren, Andy (Anne) Gajeski, Matt (Kayla Dyer) Gajeski, Ryan (Pam) Gross, Greg (Amanda Jacobchick) Gross, Jessica (Ryan) Dehnel, Paul (Janelle) Gajeski, Jeremy (Nickki Driscole) Gajeski, and Katie (James) Lepak; great grandchildren, Abigail, Lucas, Lauren, Riley, Ethan, Kaden, Joseph, Erin, Jack, Nathanel, and Nina; sisters, Dottie Pierce and Steffani (Rey) Perez. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in laws, Paul and Loretta Kristzonas; and sister, Shirley Mardis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
.