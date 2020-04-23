|
Richard J. Miller
Fond du Lac - Rich (Opossum) Miller, 62, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.
He was born September 27, 1957, in North Fond du Lac, the son of Clyde and Beatrice (Leasa) Miller. He attended Horace Mann High School. He married Gail Montgomery in Fond du Lac.
He tried his hand at trapping, was a gas station cashier at several stations around Fond du Lac, and did custodial work at Quad Graphics. His biggest love was fishing and hunting.
Rich is the youngest of nine children. He will be missed by Florence Moore, Rosemary (Eugene) Lemke, William, Beatrice (Rick) Welcher and his brother-in-law Wayne Johnson. His ex-wife and caregiver Gail Montgomery, Jenny and Josh. Two special second moms, Mrs. John Beahm and Mrs. Rudy Wielgosh and a very special friend George (Packy) Beahm, and a great number of friends and relatives…too many to name.
He is preceded in death by his parents and, his brothers: Edwin and David (Peggy) and his sisters: Catherine (Milton) Gohr and Martha Johnson and his brother-in-law Roger Moore.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020