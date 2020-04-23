Services
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Miller

Fond du Lac - Rich (Opossum) Miller, 62, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.

He was born September 27, 1957, in North Fond du Lac, the son of Clyde and Beatrice (Leasa) Miller. He attended Horace Mann High School. He married Gail Montgomery in Fond du Lac.

He tried his hand at trapping, was a gas station cashier at several stations around Fond du Lac, and did custodial work at Quad Graphics. His biggest love was fishing and hunting.

Rich is the youngest of nine children. He will be missed by Florence Moore, Rosemary (Eugene) Lemke, William, Beatrice (Rick) Welcher and his brother-in-law Wayne Johnson. His ex-wife and caregiver Gail Montgomery, Jenny and Josh. Two special second moms, Mrs. John Beahm and Mrs. Rudy Wielgosh and a very special friend George (Packy) Beahm, and a great number of friends and relatives…too many to name.

He is preceded in death by his parents and, his brothers: Edwin and David (Peggy) and his sisters: Catherine (Milton) Gohr and Martha Johnson and his brother-in-law Roger Moore.

Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now