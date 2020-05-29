Richard K. Dembski
Fond du Lac - Richard "Dick" Dembski, 72, passed away at home on May 24, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to Alois and Gladys (Krouse) Dembski on March 29, 1948 in Manitowoc, WI. He received an Associate's degree from Madison Area Technical College. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. Dick married Dorreen Swetnam on September 10, 1983 in Chicago, IL.
Richard was the ultimate doer, not a see-er. He enjoyed building and remodeling projects, cooking, fishing, camping, traveling, boating, kayaking, biking, walking in the woods and campfires, listening to 60s music and planning his next project. Richard willingly lent a hand to help with any fix-it project. After a 40+ year career in food service including as a director at Marquette University, later at Herman School, and then Mayville School District, he retired to enjoy a life of travel. His recent extended camping trips included Alaska, Nova Scotia, Acadia and Glacial National Parks, and Florida, with trips to London and New York thrown in.
Richard lived the motto: Celebrate the moments with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by his wife, Dorreen and their children, Erin (Juan) Dembski Rodriguez, Cydney (Ryan) Knaack, Thomas (Kelley) Dembski and Daniel Dembski; five grandchildren, Emmy, Margo, Alana, Oliver and Milo.
He is further survived by his sister, Betty Elliott and "favorite" nephews, David (Kathy) Elliott and Mark (Carmen) Elliott. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard's very active life was cruelly shortened by ALS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association Research Fund or other organizations that research a cure for ALS.
Richard's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM. Outdoor Celebration of Life immediately following at the Dembski residence. The family requests that visitors consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Fond du Lac - Richard "Dick" Dembski, 72, passed away at home on May 24, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to Alois and Gladys (Krouse) Dembski on March 29, 1948 in Manitowoc, WI. He received an Associate's degree from Madison Area Technical College. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. Dick married Dorreen Swetnam on September 10, 1983 in Chicago, IL.
Richard was the ultimate doer, not a see-er. He enjoyed building and remodeling projects, cooking, fishing, camping, traveling, boating, kayaking, biking, walking in the woods and campfires, listening to 60s music and planning his next project. Richard willingly lent a hand to help with any fix-it project. After a 40+ year career in food service including as a director at Marquette University, later at Herman School, and then Mayville School District, he retired to enjoy a life of travel. His recent extended camping trips included Alaska, Nova Scotia, Acadia and Glacial National Parks, and Florida, with trips to London and New York thrown in.
Richard lived the motto: Celebrate the moments with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by his wife, Dorreen and their children, Erin (Juan) Dembski Rodriguez, Cydney (Ryan) Knaack, Thomas (Kelley) Dembski and Daniel Dembski; five grandchildren, Emmy, Margo, Alana, Oliver and Milo.
He is further survived by his sister, Betty Elliott and "favorite" nephews, David (Kathy) Elliott and Mark (Carmen) Elliott. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard's very active life was cruelly shortened by ALS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association Research Fund or other organizations that research a cure for ALS.
Richard's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM. Outdoor Celebration of Life immediately following at the Dembski residence. The family requests that visitors consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 29 to May 31, 2020.