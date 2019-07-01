|
|
Richard "Dick" Kollman
Oakfield/Waupun - Richard "Dick" Kollman, of Oakfield, WI, and Waupun, WI went to Heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Dick was 80 years old.
Up to his last breath, Dick was happy and at peace, knowing that he was going to Heaven, and that he would see his family there again one day. He proclaimed the Good News of Jesus Christ to everyone he spoke with. Even though Dick walked through the valley of death, he feared no evil as God's staff and rod comforted him.
Dick was born on February 15, 1939, to Edward and Ruth (Wiechman) Kollman, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Dick grew up in Waupun, WI, graduating from Waupun High School in 1957. He met the love of his life, Jeanne Snider, in 1962, and they married in 1964 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield. They had one son, Mark, in December 1969. Dick and Jeanne recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Over their more than half century together, Dick and Jeanne would go on to have many adventures together, whether it was on their Triumph, in a convertible classic car, in their boat, or even in a tractor-trailer as they team-drove across the country. In 1973, they would take on their biggest venture, when they purchased a bar/restaurant in LeRoy, WI, called Lehner's Corner, renaming it Kollman's Korner. They served great food and drinks and good cheer for the next 44 years. In 2017, they decided it was time to hand over the reins and sold the restaurant to Michael and Teresa Amerling. In the last couple of years, they were able to travel and enjoy time with family and friends, knowing that their baby was in the best of hands.
Dick was admired and loved by many. His charm, his wit and his loving spirit made everyone feel like they were part of the Kollman family. He was such a blessing to everyone he met.
Dick was an avid deer and duck hunter and an active member of the Mayville Gun Club. He was a gifted trap shooter. He enjoyed his annual hunting trips with Mark, and his grandsons Hunter and Connor Kollman. He was also an avid golfer, a Brewers fan, and an active member of St. Luke's Men's Ministry and church body.
The Kollman family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who came to visit, call, and send notes during the past month. They would also like to thank Dr. Filip Troicki and the Staff at St. Agnesian's Cancer Center and Hospice of Hope for their wonderful care. The family would also like to extend their gratitude and love to Michael and Teresa Amerling, who allowed the family to spend their last two years together while Kollman's Korner, now The Wisco, thrives and continues on Dick's and Jeanne's traditions and recipes. Dick was very proud of both of you.
Dick is survived by his wife Jeanne, his son Mark, his daughter-in-law, Lori (Reil) Kollman, grandsons Hunter Kollman and Connor Kollman, brother-in-law Jerome Snider, and beloved friends Debbie Gloede Handrick and Hailey Cramer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ruth, his brothers, Armin Kollman and David Kollman, niece Debbie Kollman Jackson and nephew Paul Kollman.
A memorial service for Dick will take place on Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in Oakfield with the Rev. Matthew Schwartz officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 5 from 3-7 pm at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in Oakfield and also on Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a fund in memory of Dick Kollman will be established.
Till we meet again, "Say Good Night, Dick."
38 For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons,[a] neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, 39 neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39 New International Version (NIV)
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 1 to July 2, 2019