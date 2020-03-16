|
Richard "Dick" Milton Lange
Richard "Dick" Milton Lange passed away February 4, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Dick was born November 4, 1930 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Milton and Winifred Lange. He graduated from Goodrich Senior High in Fond du Lac in 1949 and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 where he earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (E8) in the U.S. Air Force Security Services and retired after serving for 23 years in various roles as a radio operator and non-commissioned officer (NCO). While assignments in Turkey and the Philippines were among his favorite, Dick also served in Vietnam and was stationed in Scotland, Germany, Maryland, Alaska and Texas over the course of his career.
Towards the end of his military career, Dick earned a BS in Law Enforcement from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. After retiring from the Air Force, he spent a brief time working as a technical writer for a jail contractor before becoming a parole officer, a position he enjoyed until he ultimately retired for a second time, becoming a "double dipper"!
Dick met his bride, Elizabeth "Betty" Currie of Edinburgh, Scotland, while he was stationed at Kirknewton AFB in Scotland. They shared 63 years of travel, family, and a deep love of animals prior to her passing in December of 2018. They volunteered at the San Antonio Wild Animal Orphanage and frequently fostered 4-legged guests in their home for extended periods of time. It was not unusual to find Dick bottle-feeding a baby lion or bear while catching the latest on Fox News.
As a teenager, he and his younger best friend, made multiple trips in a Model A they found in a ditch and "refurbished". They took several trips in this car, with its cracked head, leaving Fond du Lac and venturing off to Canada, New York, Washington D.C. and ultimately to California. No cell phone, no credit card, just blind faith and a keen sense of adventure! Dick was a kind, thoughtful, and witty man. He was a devoted husband and a true example of a gentleman.
After 89 years of a full and blessed life, Dick was laid to rest, with full military honors, at Rienzi cemetery in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He will be dearly missed by his sister Carol Lange of Mt. Vernon, New York and his sons Steve, Dale and Richard "Rick" Lange, as well as his grandchildren, Alesia Johnson, Taylor Gardner, Jake Lange, Chancey Lange, Seth Nowlin, and great-grandson, Sawyer Johnson.
Remember Dick when you share your time, gifts and talents with our friends in the animal kingdom.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020