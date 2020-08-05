1/1
Richard "Rick" Neis
1947 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Neis

Fond du Lac - Richard J. Neis, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1947 to Norbert and Mildred (Krause) Neis in Columbus, WI.

Rick married Paulette Verhasselt on May 13, 1967.

Rick served his country for seven years in the United States National Guard. He worked at Pierce Manufacturing and then Mercury Marine before starting his own business, Country Curios in Fond du Lac, which operated for 42 years, specializing in furniture refinishing and restoration and concrete lawn ornaments. He was voted annual president of the OCPA, an international organization for concrete producers.

Rick had a deep passion for antique outboard motors. He loved to restore the motors and traveled to numerous shows over many years. Rick was well respected by the members of his local chapter of The Antique Outboard Motor Club, Inc and was a past president. He loved fishing and camping anywhere he could; it was a great past time for him to relax. Rick's woodworking skills allowed him to build two campers and two boats that he loved to show off to everyone. He loved to write and wrote many great short stories. He dedicated many years to genealogy research which led him to travel to Germany to meet cousins, his ancestor's homes and churches. Rick never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by many.

Rick is survived by his wife, Paulette; his sons, Marty (Melissa) Neis and Scott (Debbie) Neis; his daughter, Michele Neis; his grandsons, Brandon, Nikolas and Evan; his mother, Mildred; sister, Terri (Dave) McDermid; brother, Thomas Neis; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norbert.

A Remembrance Gathering for Rick will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

"A Special thanks to the staff and doctors in the ICU and the 5th Floor at St. Agnes Hospital for their care and compassion given to Rick."

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
