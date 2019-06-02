|
|
Richard P Wirtz
Sarasota, FL - Richard P Wirtz, 76, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1943 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where he also grew up.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Elizabeth (Wagner) Wirtz.
Richard is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Christine Wirtz of Sarasota, FL and an uncle, Eugene Wagner.
At Richard's request there will be no services.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 2, 2019