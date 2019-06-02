Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wirtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Wirtz


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard P. Wirtz Obituary
Richard P Wirtz

Sarasota, FL - Richard P Wirtz, 76, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1943 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where he also grew up.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Elizabeth (Wagner) Wirtz.

Richard is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Christine Wirtz of Sarasota, FL and an uncle, Eugene Wagner.

At Richard's request there will be no services.

Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now