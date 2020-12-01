Richard Redman
Campbellsport - Richard M. Redman, 91, of Dundee passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Kathy Hospice, in West Bend. He was born on November 15, 1929 in Escanaba, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1946 to 1949, and was stationed in the Philippines. His working career included being a Milwaukee Police Officer, an over the road truck driver and a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System. After retirement, he served his church as a custodian at Waucousta Lutheran Grade School. He loved reading his bible and spending time on his computer. Most of all, he loved living in the Kettle Moraine where he was able to observe many different animals and birds from his living room window.
Survivors include his daughters Diane (Dan) Immel and Donna (Mike) Studee, grandchildren Kerry (Jim) Garcia, Eric (Laura) Studee, Tim (Alison) Studee, Dana (Doug) DuBois and Jeremy Redman, great grandchildren Brady, Owen, Samantha, Sophie, Emma, Jocelyn, Kai and Joshua, special friend Ellie Stanley and his cat Jack.
Preceding him in death were his parents William Redman and Eleanore Zeisler Redman, his former wife Dolores, daughter Denise Redman, son Daniel Redman and grandson Anthony Redman.
A service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. Reverend Bobby Oberg will officiate and burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of The Kathy Hospice and Agnesian Home Healthcare and Home Hospice.
Memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com