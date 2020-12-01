1/1
Richard Redman
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Redman

Campbellsport - Richard M. Redman, 91, of Dundee passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Kathy Hospice, in West Bend. He was born on November 15, 1929 in Escanaba, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1946 to 1949, and was stationed in the Philippines. His working career included being a Milwaukee Police Officer, an over the road truck driver and a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System. After retirement, he served his church as a custodian at Waucousta Lutheran Grade School. He loved reading his bible and spending time on his computer. Most of all, he loved living in the Kettle Moraine where he was able to observe many different animals and birds from his living room window.

Survivors include his daughters Diane (Dan) Immel and Donna (Mike) Studee, grandchildren Kerry (Jim) Garcia, Eric (Laura) Studee, Tim (Alison) Studee, Dana (Doug) DuBois and Jeremy Redman, great grandchildren Brady, Owen, Samantha, Sophie, Emma, Jocelyn, Kai and Joshua, special friend Ellie Stanley and his cat Jack.

Preceding him in death were his parents William Redman and Eleanore Zeisler Redman, his former wife Dolores, daughter Denise Redman, son Daniel Redman and grandson Anthony Redman.

A service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. Reverend Bobby Oberg will officiate and burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of The Kathy Hospice and Agnesian Home Healthcare and Home Hospice.

Memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com





Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME
109 W. MAIN STREET
Campbellsport, WI 53010-2706
(920) 533-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved