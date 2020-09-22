Richard T. Daly
Fond du Lac - Richard Thomas Daly, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 12, 1935 to the late Michael and Ellen (Nelson) Daly in Indiana.
Richard was united in marriage to Arlene Nagy on January 12, 1957 in Whiting, IN.
Dick was drafted in the US Army after marrying Arlene and was stationed in Germany as a combat engineer. Dick and Arlene were in Germany for two years and returned to Indiana and started their family with two sons, Robert and William. Dick worked as a Police Officer in Indiana for 20 years and retired in Wisconsin to be close to their grandchildren.
Dick loved the outdoors but his passion was fishing. The family spent many summer vacations at Yellow Lake in Webster, WI where he retired for 20 years before moving to Fond du Lac. He was an avid White Sox fan, season ticket holder for Purdue University basketball and football games and season ticket holder for the Chicago Cardinals Football team. He enjoyed having a beer with his friends at American Slovak Club in Whiting, IN and Schmitty's Oar House in Fond du Lac, WI.
Dick is survived by his wife, Arlene; two sons, Robert Daly and William (Mary) Daly; two granddaughters, Anna and Emily Daly; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held in Indiana. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whiting, Indiana.
