Richard "Dick" T. Peters
- - Richard "Dick" T. Peters, age 69, died peacefully at his home following a bravely fought battle with MS complications, early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019.
Funeral services for Dick will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 113 N. County Park Road, in Waupun with Rev. David Cooper officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be held in Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake after the luncheon.
Dick was born on May 24, 1949 the son of Wilbur A. and Mildred E. (Naeser) Peters. He was a 1967 Waupun High School graduate, where he performed and astounded people with his magic tricks and was a very talented musician. Dick received his teaching degree and taught for Herman School District for one year. He then taught English and coached track at Laconia School District in Rosendale for over 20 years. In his free time, you could find Dick running like a deer, sprinting up and down many basketball courts and football fields while refereeing those games. Dick was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waupun where he served as treasurer for many years.
Dick will be sadly missed and mourned by his many caregivers and friends, especially Pat Frank, Lisa Jones, Tina Bahr, Rita Burmania, Shirley Parks, Dan Casey, Bruce Kemmerling, Jack Murkham, Harv Woebbeking, Jim Laird, Gail Ehrenberg, Amy Kaminski and Maria Guenther.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother in 1978, his father in 1991 and a sister in infancy.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 24, 2019