|
|
Richard Tank
Waupun - Richard Tank, 83, of Waupun, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Anchor Communities II in Brandon.
Dick was born November 3, 1935 in Waupun, the son of Frank and Irma Schrauth Tank. Dick attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1954. From 1958-1960 he served with the U.S. Army with most of his duty spent in Alaska. On May 10, 1958 he married Mary Ann Pluim in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Dick was employed at Waupun State Prison for 29 years.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of Waupun; their three children: Douglas (Laurie) Tank of Waupun, Daniel (Lana) Tank of Waupun, and Cheryl (David) DenHartigh of Waupun; four grandchildren: Adam and Taylor Tank, and Sydney and Aaron DenHartigh; a great-granddaughter, Parker; a sister, Ruth Ann Farr; brothers-in-law: Elden Zwieg and Ronald Pluim; a sister-in-law, Delores Pluim; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Zwieg; a brother, Robert Tank; brothers-in-law, Jerry Farr and David Pluim; and a sister-in-law, Connie Tank.
Per Dick's wishes services will be private.
The family wishes to thank Generations Hospice and Anchor Communities II for the excellent care given to Dick.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019