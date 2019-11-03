|
|
Richard W. Welch
Fond du Lac - Richard "Poppy" W. Welch, 89, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. He was born July 1, 1930 in Fond du Lac, the son of Arley and Lena Perron Welch. On September 2, 1950 he married Jean H. Thompson at St. Louis parsonage and she preceded him in death on March 27, 2006. Richard worked for the United States Postal service, delivering mail in Fond du Lac for 32 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Eagles Club and Fond du Lac Softball Hall of Fame. Richard was an elder with Brothertown Indian Nation, as well as a storyteller and educator for the tribe. His dream was to have the tribe be federally recognized.
He volunteered for St. Agnes Hospital, drove Handi Van for Fond du Lac County, umpired for 45 years, sang in many choirs in the Fond du Lac area, was an avid Fondy Football fan, enjoyed camping, woodworking, traveling, going to his grandchildren's events, and loved music.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Thern and Shelli (William) Dekker, all of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Kristina (Tom) Hettenhaus, Scott Thern, and Kathy (Chuck) Schroeder; six great grandchildren, Kaelyn (Craig) Capelle, Brianna (Collin Lapine) Hettenhaus, Emily Thern, Micah Thern, Austin Schroeder, and Katelynn Schroeder; one great great granddaughter, Sadie Rey Capelle. He is further survived by his brother, Arlan (Ruth) Welch of Roseville, CA; brother-in-law, Ray (Melede) Thompson of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; sister, Sharon (Lee) Rady; brothers-in-law, Tom (Nolene) Thompson and Howard (Coralie) Thompson; sister-in-law, Dolores (Eugene) Coller; dear friend, Nancy Miller; and his two pets, Muffin and Shelby Jo.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Thursday, from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the church. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brothertown Indian Nation, Agnesian Hospice, Fond du Lac Humane Society, or the in Richard's name.
The family would like to thank Harbor Haven, Woodland Senior Park, and Agnesian Hospice Team for their loving care and compassion given to Richard and his family.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019