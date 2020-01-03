|
Richard William Roeber
Sheboygan Falls - Richard William Roeber, 83, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Dick was born on May 8, 1936, in Fond du Lac, WI to Aaron and Marie (Schaefer) Roeber. He was a 1954 graduate of Fond du Lac High School and a 1958 graduate of Wisconsin State College-Oshkosh where he earned his teaching degree.
On August 8, 1959, Dick married Janet Huck. He was employed at Sheboygan Falls High School for 35 years as a math teacher until his retirement in 1993. Before Janet's untimely death in 2003, they enjoyed nearly 44 years of marriage. On March 11, 2008, Dick married Sharon Kornely-Ely in Las Vegas.
He was a member of the Northern Kettle Moraine Nordic Ski Club, Sheboygan Falls Retired Teachers Association, and the Sheboygan Falls Lions Club. Dick was a World Loppet Master, having completed various ski races all over the world. While teaching he coached at Sheboygan Falls High School, including baseball, basketball, and golf. Dick was proud to have coached the 1973 State Championship Baseball Team. Recently Dick established a scholarship in his name to be awarded to a graduating Sheboygan Falls High School senior each year. As an avid Wisconsin sports fan, Dick loyally followed the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks. He enjoyed bicycling, cross country skiing, golfing, gardening, and especially attending his grandchildren's events. Dick was in his prime surrounded by family, drinking old fashions and singing along to Jimmy Buffett.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Ratcliff of Overland Park, KS; son, Jim (Jennifer) Roeber of Town of Sheboygan, WI; five grandchildren, Natalie (Lance) Serbousek of Sturgis, SD, Katie Ratcliff of Fayetteville, AR, Alyssa Ratcliff of Prairie Village, KS, Aleah Roeber and Ben Roeber; great-grandson, Greyson Serbousek; brother, Donald (Nancy) Roeber of Glendale, AZ; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Roeber of Covington, KY, Sharon (Sam) Bender of Taycheedah, WI, Mary (Mike) Reinsch of Ripon, WI; two brothers-in-law, Paul (Kay) Huck of Florida, David (Doris) Huck of Fond du Lac, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, Aaron and Marie; two brothers, Jack Roeber and Bob Roeber; and mother- and father-in-law, Orval and Irma Huck.
A funeral service to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls with Father Joe Dominic officiating. A burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:30 am until the time of service at 1:30 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Roeber family with arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020