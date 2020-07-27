Rick Schultz Jr.
Fond du Lac - Rick Schultz Jr, 54, found peace on July 25, 2020 after a lengthy battle with mental illness. Rick was born December 18, 1965 to Dick Schultz and Kathleen Neumann. On June 10, 1989 he married Debbie Feucht. They settled in Fond du Lac where they raised their two perfect daughters!
The mechanical skills Rick learned at a young age carried him through many phases of his career and made him our go to fix-it guy (disregard the inspector's notes)! If he could envision it, or draw it, he could and would build it! It might be a yard game, an outdoor bar and fireplace, an intricate wooden arch for Meghan and Ryan's wedding or (Debbie's favorite), the putting green in the back yard! His creativity knew no bounds!
Rick never met a stranger - if he knew you, he knew you well and he'd do anything for you! We will miss his silent laugh, with hand across his stomach, shoulders shaking until the inevitable gasp of breath. We fondly remember the many sleepless nights Rick spent walking the floor with a restless baby. We also remember the sleepless nights filled with laughter, mischief and 'just one more!'
Rick is survived by his daughters Meghan (Ryan) Amundson, Holly Schultz, his wife of 31 years Debbie, his father Dick (Gail Hanson) Schultz, his mother Kathleen Neumann, his sister Sandy (Rick) Rademann and their children Brock (Cassie) Rademann (great-nephews Blayn and Bryce) and Brittney (Nathan) Siedschlag (great nephews Kobe and Maverick), his sister-in-law Sharon (Dale) Fredrickson and their son Scott (Erin) Fredrickson (great-niece Remy), his sister-in-law Diane (Bill) Leindecker and her son TJ Steinbach and his mother-in-law Florence Feucht. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was greeted in Heaven by his infant son Mitchell, his brother Andrew, his father-in-law Norman Feucht, his grandparents, Karl and Vi Schultz and John and June Neumann, his aunts Susan Schultz and Barbara Jean Schultz, uncle and aunt Don and Nancy Scheid and uncle and aunt John and Sue Neumann.
The family will be establishing a memorial in Rick's memory to address mental health issues.
The family has chosen to have a traditional visitation. We feel that the negative impacts of isolation and the lack of human touch is equally detrimental to mental health. Please wear your most tropical outfit as Rick loved everything warm and sunny. For those who choose to join us, there will be masks and hand sanitizer available.
VISITATION: Rick's family invites relatives and friends to Zacherl Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM for a time of visitation and sharing stories.
SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
.