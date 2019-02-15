Rickie Butz



Ripon - Rickie A. Butz, 71, of Ripon passed away on February 11, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1947 at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh to Lola Mae {Broehm} Butz and Hilbert Gustuv Butz. Rick Graduated Goodrich Senior High in 1966. He joined the U.S. Navy reserves in 1964 and completed his active duty from 1966 to 1968 in Edsel Scotland. Rick worked for Kiekaefer Mercury and then Soo Line railroad as a machinist apprentice after leaving the service. Rick joined the Paranaut skydiving team in Omro and completed 263 jumps. He also raced stock cars for Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car association as well as demolition cars for Miliard Vosskuil Antenna Service. In 1970 Rick met the love of his life, Susan Lloyd and they were married on September 26, 1970. This union was blessed with two sons, Todd Michael {1971} and Brian James {1974}. In 1976 Rick entered the field of law enforcement as a police officer at the University at Whitewater and in 1978 the city of Ripon, Wis. He obtained an associate degree in police science and retired from service in 2004 with 26 years of service in Ripon. Rick loved camping and had several campers and campground memberships throughout the years. He enjoyed cars and built a 1948 Chev street rod {with the help of several others} and was a fan of NASCAR. He was an avid reader especially westerns and biographies and was a big civil war buff with subscriptions to many civil war magazines. He was a member of the Civil War Trust and donated regularly to the preservation of civil war battle sites. Rick also enjoyed woodworking, jig saw puzzles and paint by number sets.



He is survived by his wife, Susan; his son Todd (Cheri) Butz of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Abbi and Brett Butz; his mother-in-law, Jeanette Lloyd; brother, Terry (Patty) Butz of Fond du Lac; sister, Judith Chapin also of Fond du Lac, and several brothers and sisters in law. He was preceded in death by his son Brian, his parents, father in law Thomas Lloyd, brother in law James Lloyd and Elmer and Loretta Berg.



A funeral service in remembrance of Rick will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Entombment with full military honors will immediately follow at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum.



Rick's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rick's name are appreciated to the Civil War Trust.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family