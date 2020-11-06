1/
Rita A. Gross-Hahn
1940 - 2020
Rita A. Gross-Hahn

Sun Prairie - Rita A. Gross-Hahn, 80, of Sun Prairie, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Watertown Healthcare Center. She was born April 14, 1940 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Hanford and Leona (Kraus) Erickson. Rita received her master's degree in Special Education from UW-Whitewater. She worked as a special education teacher for 27 years. The last 10 with the Madison School District until her retirement in 2000. Rita was a proud member of the Wisconsin Education Association. She had a special place in her heart for all the children she helped over her career. Rita loved to travel, she visited New Zealand, Japan, Europe and hiked Machu Picchu in Peru.

She is survived by two sons, James (Chris) Gross and Keith (Cindy) Gross; daughter, Laura (Jon) Hegge; daughter-in-law, Tami Sloat; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Lynda Streeter and Penne (Stan) Raymond; brother-in-law, Richard Gurno; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Gross; and sister, Christine Gurno.

A private family visitation will take place at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, WI. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
