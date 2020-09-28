Rita A. LoehrFond du Lac - Rita Ann Loehr, 89, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. Rita was born on December 14, 1930 to Henry and Anna (Schneider) Loehr.Rita attended St. Michael's Grade School in Dotyville and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy High School, class of 1948. She graduated in 1952 from Marian University with a degree in teaching.Rita taught fifth grade at St. Mary's Grade School in Fond du Lac for many years. She loved her teaching job and her students and continued to volunteer in the kindergarten class for many years after.Rita's spare time was spent generously volunteering at St. Michael's Parish in Dotyville. Her passion in life was giving back to the Church.Rita is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Loehr and many nieces, nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brothers, Jerome and Elmer; brothers, Leo (Lucille), Claude (Lillian) and Arthur; sister, Marion (Anthony) Leonard; nephew-in-law, Karlheinz Schmidt; nephew, William Loehr and niece, Mary Beth Leonard.Rita was a life-time member St. Michael's Parish in Dotyville, where her private services will take place. Burial is in the Parish Cemetery.The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of St. Francis Home for their loving care and compassion for the past 12 years. Memorials in Rita's name may be directed to the St. Francis Home, 33 Everett St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.