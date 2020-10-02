1/1
Rita Gorchals
Rita Gorchals

Waupun - Rita Marie (Lamers) Gorchals went peacefully to her heavenly father on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Rita was born on May 23, 1923, to Edward and Anna (Ebben) Lamers in Little Chute, Wisconsin.

Rita attended and graduated from St. John, Little Chute Grade School, High School, and Appleton Business College.

She married Ralph W. Gorchals in 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton, WI by Rev. Claude Burns. They lived in Kaukauna and Janesville, eventually moving to Waupun in 1959, where she was employed by Home Contractors for 19 years.

Through her years, Rita enjoyed the company, calls and letters of many friends near and far. She loved her Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers as well as any local sports happening in the area.

Rita is survived by one brother, Vernon (Mary Jo) Lamers; sisters-in-law, Marian Lamers and Nancy Gorchals; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents; brothers, Donald (Margaret), Sylvan (Shirley), Roderic and Marvin; sisters-in-law, Mildred (Leslie) Regel, Marian (Leonard) Regel, Peggy (Don) Mangold, Ruth (Marvin) Gosz and brothers-in-law, Chuck (Arlene) Gorchals and Edward Gorchals.

Rita will be laid to rest next to Ralph at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum in Appleton, Wisconsin, in a private gathering.

A special thanks to the staff at the Christian Home Assisted Living, Nursing Home and Chaplain Dennis, and the Hospice staff for taking such good care of Rita over the past year and a half.

Memorials can be made to the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation, Inc, in support of the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center and Chapel, 430 E Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or online at agnesian.com/giving.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
